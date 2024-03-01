Ex-FCCPC Boss, Irukera Breaks Silence After Senate Approved Tinubu’s Sack Request

The former Chief Executive of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, has asserted that his silence is not a weakness amidst his sack by President Bola Tinubu.

Irukera made this known while responding to an X user who demanded that that he should speak up about an allegation of being sacked due to his inability to effectively perform the duties of his office.

Naija News reports that Tinubu had, in a letter to the Senate, demanded the removal of Irukere as Chief Executive of the FCCPC, based on inefficiency, which was subsequently approved on Wednesday.

The letter added that it has become pertinent to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government for efficiency and effectiveness.

Disagreeing with the content of the letter sent to the upper legislative House, an X user @MalachyOdo1 wrote, “At this point, Mr. Irukere has to speak up.”

However, Irukera replied on X on Friday, saying he would speak up at the right time.

He said: “In due course. Silence is discipline, not weakness.”

Recall that Tinubu had in January sacked Irukera as the FCCPC boss and the Director-General/CEO of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alexander Okoh, with immediate effect.

However, the Presidency said the two heads of two federal government agencies were not sacked or dismissed, as reported in the media.

In a post via his official X handle on January 10, presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, Irukera and Okoh were only relieved of their duties, adding that the search for their successors has begun.