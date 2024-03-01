Don’t Take Action Against Bandits Without Military’s Involvement – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, not to take action against bandits terrorising the people of the South West without the involvement of the military forces and other security agencies.

Recall that Igboho had on Monday told his supporters not to wait for the government’s intervention before taking steps to fight the Fulani herders who are denying local farmers from accessing their farmland in the Southwest region.

Igboho claimed that the people of Southwest should unite to create a regional security force that protects them from incessant Fulani herders’ attacks on their farmland.

The Yoruba activist stated that he was willing to engage with the federal government to discuss lawful ways to pursue his course.

In an interview with reporters on Thursday, the spokesman for Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba said any action taken by Igboho without the involvement of the security agencies would be considered unconstitutional.

Buba said the military is ready to work with Igboho to flush out killer herdsmen and bandits terrorising farmers and people on the highways in the South West.

He also praised the activist for his boldness and assured him that the military would be willing to work with him if he intended to improve the security situation of the country.

“I have not seen the video where he made that statement, but one thing I must say is that people and communities are always welcome. If what he said is to make the situation better, he is welcomed, but if what he is saying is that we should disregard the armed forces of Nigeria, definitely, he is out of line because that is against Nigeria’s constitution,” he said.