Sunday Igboho Sues Gani Adams Over Alleged Defamation, Demands N500 Million Damages

Advertisement

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has sued the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, for alleged defamation.

Igboho, in a suit filed by his team of lawyers led by J. A. Sanusi, dragged Adams before the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan.

The separatist leader prayed that the court should award a compensation of N500 million against Adams for the alleged defamatory statements against him.

Among others, Igboho prayed for an order of the court “for the payment of exemplary and aggravated damages in the sum of Five Hundred Million Naira (N500,000,000.00) in favour of the Claimant for defamation of the person of the Claimant by the Defendant. Cost of litigation put at the sum of Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000.00)”.

Advertisement

Igboho said Adams had accused him of being a serial killer and assassin for top politicians, including President Bola Tinubu in an audio conversation in 2021.

In the suit, the separatist leader denied the allegations and urged the court to declare the content of the audio clip as slanderous against his character.

Igboho said it is “unlawful, inappropriate and inexcusable for the Defendant to defame, disparage and put to disrepute the character and reputation of the Claimant in an audio clip published on all new media platforms, including YouTube, in a publication that took place between the Defendant and a third party, Nuru Banjo, sometime in November 2021 or thereabouts”.

Advertisement

He asked for an order “of this honourable court directing the Defendant to publicly retract the slanderous, libellous and defamatory content contained in the publication to Nuru Banjo which was further published on all new media platforms including YouTube where the Claimant was defamed, maligned and disparaged by the Defendant in the conversation published in November 2021 by the Defendant”.

Igboho also prayed for an order of the court “directing the Defendant to engage all new media platforms, including YouTube, to take down the slanderous, libellous and defamatory content against the Claimant as said by the Defendant to a third party, Nuru Banjo, from their various new media platforms”.

He asked the court to direct “the Defendant to tender an unreserved apology to the Claimant in five National Newspapers in Nigeria over defamatory content against the Claimant by the Defendant which has been published on all new media platforms, including YouTube”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, Igboho asked for an “order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant, his agent, privies or assigns from further scandalizing, assaulting, embarrassing, degrading or defaming the person of the Claimant”.