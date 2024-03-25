Bola Ige: This Unlawful Act Will Expose Yorubas To Attacks – Group Sends Message To Igboho, Gani Adams

The Yoruba Alliance Forum (YAF) has urged the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho and other leaders to sheathe their swords and unite for the common good of the Yoruba race.

The group stated this while reacting to a viral audio content credited to Gani Adams linking Igboho to the death of former Minister of Justice, late Bola Ige.

In a statement by its chairman and Secretary, Onitolo-Ariyo Adejare and Adedeji Oluwaseun, the pan Yoruba organization described the Yoruba’s unity as the best weapon for fighting common enemies.

The group insisted that those sharing the viral audio on social media platforms are the enemies of the Yoruba race.

They opined that such acts are libellous and intrude on the privacy of Gani Adams and the other person involved in the private discussion.

It also added that Yoruba sons and daughters, both at home and in the diaspora, are worried about the ongoing social media attacks between loyalists of Adams and Igboho.

The statement reads: “This unlawful act can affect the much needed unity and peace in Yoruba land and can also expose the race to further attacks by the enemies of the Yoruba.

“The issue that transpired between Iba and his former aides in 2015 as well as the audio content generated from a private discussion in 2021 should not be the cog in the wheel of the progress of Yoruba race.

“We had a telephone conversation with the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams on March 23, over the content and the veracity of the trending audio voice note.

“That is why all the stakeholders as well as our freedom fighters in Yoruba land must come together as one big family to ensure peace and unity in Yoruba land.

“We are also appealing to all social media bloggers and loyalists of Iba Gani Adams and Igboho to stop any attempt that can cause division in Yoruba land. All over the world,war usually begins with statements of attack and such could degenerate beyond borders.

“Having listened to his side of the story. We considered it pertinent to intervene in the interest of the Yoruba as well as for the future of our race.

“From his account, the audio was a private discussion between Adams and a US- based younger brother of his friend.

“Iba also described as unconfirmed information allegedly linking Igboho to the death of former Minister of Justice,the late Chief Bola Ige.

“He also said it repeatedly that he didn’t believe all the information allegedly referenced the Chief of Staff to the Lagos state governor, Tayo Ayinde.”