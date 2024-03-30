Abductors Of Kuriga School Children Killed In Military Operation – DHQ

Advertisement

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said abductors of 137 Kuriga school children in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been killed during a rescue operation.

Recall that the military said the school children were rescued in Zamfara State on March 24, 2024, after a reported fierce battle between the terrorists and troops in collaboration with local authorities and government agencies.

The pupils were rescued 18 days after their abduction and handed over to the Kaduna state government for rehabilitation before they were reunited with their families.

However, in a chat with Leadership, the Defence spokesman, General Edward Buba, said the children were released following coordinated military operations in collaboration with local authorities.

Advertisement

The DHQ spokesman revealed that some of the terrorists who kidnapped the students were killed in the operation, but no arrest was made.

He said, “Several terrorists were killed in military action, and no arrest was made.

DHQ Gives Update On Rescue of Kuriga Schoolchildren

Meanwhile, the DHQ has said the military was bent on sustaining the winning ways of its operational engagements, as demonstrated by the recent rescue of 16 and 137 hostages in Sokoto and Kaduna States, respectively.

Advertisement

Speaking at a briefing on Thursday, Buba said the rescue of these hostages is indicative of a better understanding of the dynamics of what we are dealing with and to address the issue in a much safer manner.