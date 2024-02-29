Top Nigerian Stories You Probably Missed In February 2024

Even though the month of February is known for love due to the Valentine’s Day celebration, Nigeria witnessed many tragic incidents.

At first, it was all excitement for Nigerians seeing how the Super Eagles surpassed the expectations of many by moving from various group stages in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Sadly, the hope of Nigerians was dashed after the Super Eagle failed to defeat the host country, Ivory Coast, in the final game.

The entertainment industry also had its share of drama, and some will be highlighted in this article, including the story that made trends on the Naija News platform.

1. Grammy Snub: In a shocking turn of events at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on Monday, February 5, Nigerian music sensations, including Davido and Burna Boy, faced disappointing defeat as they lost in all their nominated categories.

The other three Nigerian artistes nominated, Ayra Starr, Olamide and Asake, also failed to make the list of winners.

Notwithstanding, Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, made history as the first Afrobeats musician to perform at the 2024 Grammys.

2. Lizzy Anjorin Accused of Theft: An X user had, on Monday, February 5, shared a video of Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, at a popular market in Lagos State and accused her of theft and issuing a fake bank alert to purchase an item.

The X user @BettyStaveley, who shared the story, said the actress was at the market to purchase some fashion accessories when one of the shop owners accused her of visiting his shop last year and using a fake bank alert to purchase goods worth N91,000.

However, addressing the allegation against her via a video on her social media page, Anjorin claimed she was set up.

3. Portable Blasts Laide Bakare: Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, slammed Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, for calling him a dirty boy.

Trouble started between the duo after the movie star, during an interview with her colleague, Abiola Adebayo, on her YouTube show called Portable a ‘dirty boy’ from Sango.

Reacting, Portable, in a video shared online, claimed that the movie star made sexual advances towards him despite using demeaning words on him online.

4. BBNaija’s Queen Gets Engaged: The engagement of former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Queen Atang to her longtime lover, David, also got the social media buzzing as it also confirmed that Nigerian skitmaker, Lord Lamba, was her baby daddy.

A few hours after the reality TV star announced her engagement, Lord Lamba took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself and his child.

Lord Lamba also got attacked on social media over his actions.

5. Eedris Abdulkareem Podcast Saga: Veteran Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, made trends for some days online over his controversial interview with ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast.

In the interview, Abdulkareem spoke about his loggerheads with his colleague, Charly Boy, stating he is greedy and cannot be trusted with money.

He claimed that he, alongside Blackface, influenced the music career of legendary singer, 2face Idiba and he founded the defunct music group ‘The Remedies,’ which Eddy Remedy and Tony Tetuila later debunked.

Speaking further, Abdulkareem spoke about his fight with American rapper 50 Cent and claimed Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, during a recent event, said supporting President Bola Tinubu, during the last election was his biggest regret, but the latter denied it.

6. Oyedepo Storms COZA: The story of the founder of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo’s visit to the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Abuja, in February, was our top story for the month.

Oyedepo became a sensation online for arriving at the church with a Rolls Royce and other exotic cars.

It was his first time visiting the church, which coincided with the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the church, led by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

7. CBN Gives Reason For Naira Depreciation: Amidst the soaring rate of dollar exchange to Naira, many Nigerians got interested in this story to know the reason for the depreciation of the country’s currency and update from the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN).

The CBN governor, who was represented at a public lecture by Dr. Usman Opanachi, stated that strategies employed so far to combat the free fall of Naira have only produced temporary relief.

He explained that the excess demand for foreign exchange is a legendary problem in the free fall of the Naira.

8. Wigwe’s Death: The former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, son, and the former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, NGX Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, were involved in a helicopter crash in California.

The tragic incident was considered a huge loss to the banking industry in Nigeria and Africa at large.

9. Death Toll On Super Eagles Semi-Final Game: No fewer than six persons died while watching the semi-final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa, during the AFCON, in Cote D’Ivoire.

They include a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Cairo Ojougboh; Deputy Bursar, Kwara State University, Malete, Ayuba Abdullahi, and a corps member serving in Adamawa State, identified as Samuel.

Anambra-born businessman, Osondu Nwoye, based in Cote d’Ivoire, was also reported to have collapsed inside the stadium, while watching the match and died later in hospital.

10. Alex Iwobi Bullied: Alex Iwobi faced heavy criticism online following his alleged poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Some believed Jay-Jay Okocha was wrong for allowing Iwobi to be part of the team, while others claimed it was a waste of slot.

The social media attacks compelled Iwobi to delete posts on his Instagram.

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again next month.