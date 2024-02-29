Tinubu Working Hard To Ensure Nigerians Don’t Suffer – Presidency

The presidency has said President Bola Tinubu is working assiduously to address the economic hardship of Nigerians.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a recent interview with TheCable.

Onanuga said efforts by the federal government to alleviate the pain and suffering of Nigerians as a result of the removal of fuel subsidies and unification of the forex market are already yielding results.

The presidential aide also listed several initiatives rolled out by the President and some state governors to address hunger suffered by Nigerians and other basic needs.

He said: “The opposition can say nothing has worked but we can see some light already.

“For instance, the foreign exchange market is being stabilised. In the last one week or so, sanity has been restored in all these crazy movements of the naira in the black market.

“On the food situation, from the reports we are gathering across the country, prices of foodstuffs are not going up, they are going down.

“The major problem is that people don’t have enough disposable income. What the government is doing, at least to all federal workers is to pay them N35,000 up till April. Even some states are also giving wage awards.

“It is clear that many people are crying about food prices because they don’t have enough money to spend. That is why the federal government and some states are making wage awards.

“Look at Ogun state. The governor has rolled out palliatives worth N5 billion for households in the state. Lagos state has also announced a series of measures. In Ekiti, the state government also announced N5,000 palliatives for 10,000 households.

“In Borno State, the governor recently raised the number of households being targeted for palliatives from 300,000 to 400,000. I can go on and on.

“Most of them are making efforts to ensure that the workers have money to survive while others are also assisting the citizens.”