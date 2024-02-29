President Tinubu Arrives Qatar On State Visit (Video)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Doha, Qatar, ahead of his two-day official state visit to the country.

The Nigerian leader arrived at the Doha International Airport in Doha on Thursday night and was received by officials of the Nigerian and Qatar governments.

See the video below.

President Tinubu is in Qatar to further strengthen cooperation between the two nations in several areas, including security, cultural exchange, and economic development.

The president’s visit is to honour an invitation by His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

This was made known in a statement to journalists on Wednesday night by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

During the visit, Tinubu will witness the signing of several agreements focused on boosting Nigeria’s real sector and creating value-additive investments across the fields of trade, education, culture, solid minerals, digital economy, agriculture, and gas, as well as fostering cooperation on counter-terrorism.

The President will also participate in a business and investment forum that will bring together top-level executives in both the private and public sectors of Nigeria and Qatar to advance cross-sectoral opportunities for mutually beneficial growth and development.

The President was accompanied on the trip by a 38-member delegation which comprises of senior government officials for the signing of agreements.