Mohbad’s Father Demands Probe Of Late Son’s Wife

The family of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has made a public appeal for the Nigeria Police to bring Omowunmi, the wife of the deceased, forward to provide insights into the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

This request was part of a broader plea by Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father, who is seeking to unravel the truth behind his son’s demise.

In a statement released by the Aloba family on Wednesday, it was disclosed that Joseph Aloba has initiated legal action aimed at incorporating additional testimonies from those closely associated with Mohbad in his final hours.

The legal team representing the Aloba family has filed an application to call upon “Ayobami Fisayo aka Spending; Boluwatife Adeyemo aka Darosha and Ibrahim Owodunni aka Prime Boy” as witnesses in the ongoing investigation.

These individuals, who were reportedly in the company of Mohbad at the crucial time, are believed to possess valuable information that could illuminate the events leading to the singer’s death.

The tragic loss of Mohbad has stirred significant public interest and concern, with fans and family members alike seeking closure and justice.

The singer, who had shown immense potential in the Nigerian music industry, left many mourning his passing and questioning the circumstances that led to such a tragedy.

Joseph Aloba’s insistence on involving Omowunmi, alongside the named witnesses, underscores the family’s determination to piece together the puzzle of Mohbad’s death.

The family believes that the testimonies from these individuals could provide a clearer picture of the sequence of events and potentially reveal critical details about the singer’s final moments.

The statement read in part, “It has come to our attention that Omomunmi Adebanjo, the wife of the late Mohbad, has expressed her knowledge of critical information related to his death. We urge the relevant authorities to extend an invitation to Omowunmi Adebanjo to provide her testimony and insights into this tragic event. We believe that her cooperation and testimony could be instrumental in shedding light on the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s demise.”

While citing the sensitive nature of the matter, he also urged the police to provide security to ensure her safety whenever she comes forward to share her knowledge with the authorities.

“We implore you (the police) to prioritise this investigation and take swift action to uncover the truth behind Mohbad’s death. The Aloba family and the public deserve closure, and justice must prevail,” the statement added.

While noting that another sitting at the coroner inquest was coming up in a few days, he stated that “the opportunity is still there for you to go and tell them the truth you know.”

The deceased singer’s father also disclosed that he had filed a suit seeking a Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test for his grandson, Liam, at the Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, recently stated in an Instagram post that she had since November been waiting for a court order to proceed with the paternity test.

While stating that he owed Liam a duty to protect him, Mohbad’s father added that the move was to resolve the issues surrounding his paternity for future purposes.

He said, “Since the issue of Liam Aloba’s paternity is in the public domain, especially on social media, this information will continue to be there for now and maybe forever. As a grandfather to Liam Aloba, I owe the duty of protecting him now, and the future is at stake if the issue of paternity is not resolved now, and it will hurt her and the son in the future. Anyone can call him any bad name which I will not want that to happen to him now or in the nearest future. Wunmi Adebanjo, as a mother to Liam Aloba too, it is my thinking and belief that you will not like a situation where, in the future, people will use or call Liam Aloba any unpleasant name.

“Since she wants a court order to do the DNA, my legal team has approached the court in that regard, the suit has been filed. Her legal team should do the needful whenever the court serves them by not frustrating the process so that Liam Aloba, whether he is my grandson or not, deserves the right to a good life without any blemish to his name and his existence on earth. If this is the only thing you can do to save him from future embarrassment, please do it for him as a mother; let him have a peaceful life to live.”