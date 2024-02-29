List Of Dignitaries In Attendance As President Tinubu Commissions Lagos Red Rail Line

A host of dignitaries cutting across various walks of life were in attendance on Thursday in Lagos State for the commissioning of the first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line from Agbodo to Oyingbo by President Bola Tinubu.

The event was hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Naija News reports the array of dignitaries who converged at Ikeja Mega Station for the rail commissioning, cut across the private and public sectors and included captains of industries, top government officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and the international/diplomatic communities.

Some of those identified include Governors Usman Ododo (Kogi), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, industrialist and founder of Eleganza Group Of Companies Chief Rasak Akanni Okoya; the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, HC Cui Jianchun; Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; Chairman of the Governance Advisory Council Prince Tajudeen Olusi; the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, represented by his traditional council led by the Opeluwa Onido of Lagos Chief Lateef Aderibigbe Ajose, former Minister of Works, Chief Adeseye Ogunlewe.

Others are former Deputy Governors, including Otunba Femi Pedro; Prince Abiodun Ogunlewe; Princess Adebisi Sosan; Princess Adenike Orelope Adefulire, and Dr Oluranti Adebule, who is Senator Lagos West as well as and the Deputy governor Dr Obafemi Kadiri Hamzat and his wife, Oluremi Hamzat.

Naija News reports that the Red Rail Line is a 37 km rail line with 13 stations, integrating key bus terminals at Oyingbo, Yaba, Oshodi, Ikeja, Ebute Metta, Iju and Iddo with connection to the international and domestic wings of the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

The train has the capacity to transport 1.1m people daily when fully operational.