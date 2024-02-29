13-Year-Old Boy Drowns While Swimming At Lagos Beach

In a heartbreaking incident, 13-year-old Kelvin Onyengba drowned while enjoying a hangout at Alatise beach in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

Naija News gathered that the incident occurred at noon on Tuesday, with the deceased and five of his friends swimming at the time.

According to a police source, the incident occurred on February 27, resulting in the tragic death of Kelvin due to the force of the sea’s waves.

The source said, “The incident happened yesterday. The mother of the boy said that the wave of the water swept her son. According to her, he went out with five of his friends to swim and hang out, but unfortunately, the boy did not come back to his parents.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident when reached for comment.

Hundeyin mentioned that detectives from the area had already surveyed the scene of the incident, noting that the deceased’s family was still anticipating the recovery of the missing body.

Similarly, Naija News reported that a Lagos-based prophet identified as Oriyomi Remilekun has died during a beach hangout commemorating Valentine’s Day celebration.

The deceased was said to have drowned during the beach hangout, which took place in the Ajah area of the state.