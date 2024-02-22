Lagos Prophet Drowns During Valentine’s Day Beach Hangout

A Lagos-based prophet identified as Oriyomi Remilekun has died during a beach hangout commemorating Valentine Day celebration.

The deceased was said to have drowned during the beach hangout which took place in the Ajah area of the state.

Naija News understands that Remilekun had led some youths of his white garment church to the Avista Beach situated in the area on Saturday, February 17, to commemorate the Day.

A source told Punch that the picnic which lasted through the evening had ended when the whereabouts of the late Oriyomi became unknown.

His friends immediately launched a search for him, but all efforts to locate his whereabouts were futile.

The source said, “The youths of the church parish at Gbagada were on a planned Valentine’s Day love feast at the Avista Beach Resort and they were 16 in number. They first lodged at a shortlet apartment very close to the resort where they had a party before later moving into the beach resort.

“Around 9pm, they prepared to leave and when they got to the car park, they discovered that Oriyomi was missing. When they asked his girlfriend, she said he gave her his phone, went in and promised to come back. They later went to the beach, searched for him and could not find him before they left.”

The colleagues were said to have returned to the beach on Sunday morning to continue the search but still could not find him. They later lodged a report at the nearest police station.

When contacted, the management of Avista Beach confirmed the incident but said that the remains of Oriyomi were washed ashore on a separate beach located in the community on Monday.

“On Sunday afternoon, we saw a group of people with police officers from Ogombo Police Station who told us they came to report that someone was missing at the beach. They invited us to the station and we wrote our statement. After that, the police invited the remaining colleagues

“About three hours after they were invited, we got a call that a body had been found at Baracuda Beach Resort. The guys did not lodge at the resort and the body was not found there. They started the search around 9pm and that time in Lagos is just like early morning. Why didn’t they raise the alarm but instead went home that night? This is a beach resort where everybody comes and goes home,” the resort management said.