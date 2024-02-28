We Will End Fuel Shortage In Nigeria In 10 Years – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said it is working towards ending fuel shortage in the country in the next ten years.

The NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, made this known on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the seventh edition of the Nigerian International Energy Summit held in Abuja.

In a statement by the NNPCL Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, Kyari assured Nigerians that the country’s energy scarcity will be over in the next 10 years.

He also assured stakeholders of the company’s commitment to work with them to close the energy deficit gap and create prosperity for Nigerians.

Kyari said: “From all indications, all issues of energy scarcity ithe country would be over in the next 10 years.”

He described the NNPCL as the largest partner to all the oil-producing companies in Nigeria, assuring that its role in the divestment of the international oil companies from onshore and shallow water assets in the country was that of a facilitator and not an obstacle.

Kyari said by its statutory mandate as the enabler of national energy security, the NNPCL’s role is to ensure that there is optimal and sustainable production from the divested assets to guarantee energy security for the benefit of Nigerians.