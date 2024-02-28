Video: Why Not Compare Tinubu To Milei Of Argentina Instead Of Obama – Rufai Oseni Knocks Presidential Aide On Live TV

Popular media personality, Rufai Oseni, has berated presidential aides for their activities on social media.

Speaking on Arise TV this morning, Oseni slammed special assistants who wake up in the morning and begin to reply netizens on the X platform.

He stated this while responding to the statement released by presidential aide, Otega Ogar, supporting the Presidency’s decision to include Seyi Tinubu on the list of delegates to Qatar.

Naija News reports that Tinubu will visit the Arabian country for a business and investment meeting scheduled for March 2 and 3, 2024, and will be accompanied by 38 others, including his sons.

Following the development, the President came under fire for including his sons in the delegation to Qatar for a state visit.

Reacting, Ogar said the President’s decision was not new and uncommon.

The aide said that some world leaders take their children on state visits to educate them about world affairs and different cultures, and to maintain a semblance of family life, despite the demands of public office.

The presidential aide, therefore, asked Nigerians to stop majoring in minor things and focus on relevant issues.

Reacting, Oseni wondered why the aide did not compare Tinubu to Argentina’s President, Javier Milei, who flew a commercial airline in December in his bid to cut the cost of governance.

Watch the video below,