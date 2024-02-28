South African Police Arrest Six For Murder Of Rapper, AKA

The South African police have detained six individuals linked to the high-profile murders of renowned rapper, Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, and his close associate, celebrity chef and entrepreneur Tebello “Tibz” Motshoane.

The tragic incident occurred on February 10, 2023, when the duo was fatally shot outside a popular Durban restaurant, just hours before AKA was scheduled to perform at a nearby club.

AKA, who initially gained fame as a member of the rap group ‘Entity’ before launching a successful solo career, was a celebrated figure in the South African music scene and beyond.

Over the years, he garnered numerous awards, earning accolades at both the Black Entertainment Television and MTV Europe Music Awards.

His talent and contributions to the industry were posthumously recognized at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The arrests come after intensive investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killings, which have now been revealed to involve a targeted attack.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial Police Commissioner, Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday night that the investigation had determined AKA was tracked from the airport to the Durban location where the attack occurred, noting that Motshoane was not the primary target.

South Africa’s Police Minister, Bheki Cele, confirmed that the murders, captured on Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, had profoundly shocked the nation, already grappling with one of the world’s highest murder rates.

Cele expressed hope that the arrests would provide some solace to South Africans and contribute to a sense of justice for the victims and their families.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, where they will face charges related to the murder of AKA and Tibz.