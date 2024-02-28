Tinubu Arrives In Ondo On Official Visit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu embarked on an official visit to Ondo State, landing in the state capital, Akure, earlier today.

The Nigerian Airforce jet carrying the President and his delegation arrived at Akure airport at 11:35 am, marking the commencement of his engagements in the state.

Upon arrival, President Tinubu was warmly welcomed by Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, alongside other high-ranking government officials and distinguished political figures.

A ceremonial presidential parade was also organized at the airport’s terminal to honour the President’s visit to the Sunshine State.

During his stay, President Tinubu’s itinerary includes a visit to the palace of the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye.

Furthermore, President Tinubu is set to visit the families of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarootimi Akereodolu, in Owo.

This gesture signifies solidarity and support for the bereaved family, reflecting the President’s compassionate approach to governance.

Another significant appointment on the President’s agenda is a courtesy visit to Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the National Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, at his residence in Akure.

This visit will foster dialogue and strengthen ties between the federal government and the influential Yoruba socio-cultural body.