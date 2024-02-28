Ghana Passes Anti-Gay Law

The anti-LGBTQ measure, also known as the human sexual rights and family values bill, has been passed by the Ghanaian parliament on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the Lawmaker representing Ningo-Prampram at the parliament, Sam Nartey George, sponsored the bill, which is known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill.

According to GhanaWeb, the Ningo-Prampram MP Sam Nartey George was the bill’s private members lead author.

Reports details that the bill prohibits LGBTQ activities and makes it illegal to promote, advocate, or fund them.

Local Ghanaian media further reports that , people found participating in the activity may receive a penalty of six months to three years in prison, while those who encourage or enable it may receive a sentence of three to five years.

This bill passage comes years after the bill was introduced at the parliament. The bill had gone through various stages, facing backlash and efforts by opponents to block it or make changes.

Homosexuality is currently illegal in Ghana, punishable by up to three years in prison.

The new legislation increases the maximum punishment for homosexuality to five years.

This bill will also make it illegal to distribute materials that promote LGBTQ rights.