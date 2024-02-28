Full Details Of NLC’s 17-Point Demand To Tinubu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday, made a 17-point demand to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News understands that the demands were made to assuage the poverty, hunger and mass suffering inflicted on the citizens by the policies of the federal government.

The demands were placed before President Tinubu-led government after the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, called off the nationwide protest over hardship.

Here are the 17-point demands

– We suggest a reopening of land borders to allow food, cement and other essentials to come in.

– Emergency measures to ensure food security around the country, including ensuring that farmlands are secured so that farmers can return to the land.

– We propose an immediate removal of the collection of levies, fees, dues and tolls from petty traders across the nation by local and state governments.

– Immediate implementation of the October 2, 2023, agreement reached with your government.

– An immediate purchase and deployment of CNG/ electric buses across all states of the federation to be managed by stakeholders.

– An immediate deployment of large numbers of CNG conversion kits to all states of the federation to grant the citizenry easier access to conversion of their vehicles from PMS to CNG.

– Composition of a team of relevant stakeholders to monitor and supervise all Federal Government’s intervention funds in the interest of Nigerian people. The same arrangement is advocated at all levels to ensure that government interventions reach the poor and the vulnerable.

– Reversal and suspension of further increases in school fees across the nation;

– A drastic reduction and removal of import duties paid on essential drugs and medical consumables to relieve the current hardship being witnessed by the sick.

– Direct all state governments to immediately pay all owed wages, wage awards, allowances, gratuities and pensions.

– Cash Transfers to the vulnerable with verifiable and inclusive social register to begin immediately.

– An immediate tax holiday to all workers earning from N100,000 per month and below including a reduction in PAYE for all workers earning below N500,000/Month.

– A removal of VAT on basic consumer items.

– Direct the purchase and use of Made in Nigeria goods and services to stimulate local production and save jobs.

– Immediate reduction in the cost of governance in Nigeria at all levels to reflect the nation’s tight fiscal position.

– Halt immediately the implementation of all IMF and World Bank policies in Nigeria. They have not only worked anywhere but have brought extreme hardship which imperils our nation’s security and undermines our sovereignty.

– Speedy conclusion of the National Minimum Wage negotiation, ensuring that it approximates a living wage.