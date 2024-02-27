NLC Suspends Protest, Issues New Ultimatum To FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called off its nationwide protest after the first day of the planned two-day protest.

The NLC also extended the ultimatum given to the federal government to fulfil the details of their agreements to the 13th of March, 2024.

The labour union said the key objectives of the 2-day protest has been achieved on the first day.

While the strike has been suspended, the NLC said nationwide action continues tomorrow with simultaneous press conferences across all the states of the federation by the state Councils of the Congress, including the National Headquarters.

Naija News recalls the labour union had declared a two-day nationwide protest over the rising prices and general economic hardship in the country. It also accused the government of failing to fulfil its side of the agreement reached with the union in October 2023.

But after the first day of protests on Tuesday, 27th February, the NLC suspended the protest.

The decision to suspend the protest was made known in a statement by its President, Joe Ajaero and Acting General Secretary, Ismail Bello, on Tuesday.

The statement reads: “To suspend street action for the second day of the protest having achieved overwhelming success thus attained the key objectives of the 2-day protest on the first day.

“However, Nationwide action continues tomorrow with simultaneous Press Conferences across all the states of the federation by the state Councils of the Congress including the National Headquarters.

“To reaffirm and extend the 7-days ultimatum by another 7 days which now expires on the 13th day of March, 2024 within which the Government is expected to implement all the earlier agreement of the 2nd day of October, 2023 and other demands presented in our letter during today’s nationwide protest.

“To meet and decide on further lines of action if on the expiration of the 14 days Government refuses to comply with the demands as contained in the ultimatum.

“Once again, NEC recommits the NLC to continuing defending and promoting the interests and desires of Nigerian workers and the downtrodden masses.”