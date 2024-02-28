Family Releases 6-Day Burial Rites For Wigwe, Wife, Son

The family of the late Herbert Wigwe, the former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, has disclosed the schedule for his burial and that of his family members, following their tragic demise in a helicopter crash in the United States earlier this month.

Alongside Wigwe in the fatal incident were his wife, Chizoba, and son, Chizi, as well as Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), all of whom were confirmed dead shortly after the crash.

According to a programme released to TheCable, the series of events commemorating the lives of the Wigwe family will commence on March 4 with a celebration at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

This event will honor the professional achievements and legacy of Herbert Wigwe as a prominent figure in Nigeria’s banking sector.

The burial rites will conclude with an outing service on March 10 at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah Parish in Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers State.

The ceremonies for Chizi and Chizoba Wigwe are set for March 5, also at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, where their lives will be celebrated in individual memorials.

A night of tributes is planned for the following day at the same venue, allowing friends, family, and colleagues to share their memories and respects.

A combined service of songs is scheduled for March 7 at the RCCG, Resurrection Parish in Lekki, leading to a Christian wake-keeping event on March 8 at Wigwe University, located in Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers.

THE BURIAL PROGRAMME

Celebrating Herbert Wigwe — ” A Professional Legacy”

Monday, March 4, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 2:00pm-6:00pm

Celebrating Chizi Wigwe

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 10:00am

Celebrating Chizoba Wigwe

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 5:00pm

Night of Tributes

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 5:00pm

Combined Service of Songs

Thursday, March 7, 2024

RCCG, Resurrection Parish,

1 Resurrection Drive, 1st Gate,

Jakande Estate, Km 15 Lekki

Time: 10:00am

Christian Wake-Keeping

Friday, March 8, 2024

Wigwe University, Isiokpo

6:00pm

Combined Funeral Service

Saturday, March 9, 2024

RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo

10:00am

Private Interment Ceremony

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Outing Service

Sunday, March 10, 2024

RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo

10:00am