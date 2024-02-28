Gist
Family Releases 6-Day Burial Rites For Wigwe, Wife, Son
The family of the late Herbert Wigwe, the former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, has disclosed the schedule for his burial and that of his family members, following their tragic demise in a helicopter crash in the United States earlier this month.
Alongside Wigwe in the fatal incident were his wife, Chizoba, and son, Chizi, as well as Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), all of whom were confirmed dead shortly after the crash.
According to a programme released to TheCable, the series of events commemorating the lives of the Wigwe family will commence on March 4 with a celebration at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.
This event will honor the professional achievements and legacy of Herbert Wigwe as a prominent figure in Nigeria’s banking sector.
The burial rites will conclude with an outing service on March 10 at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah Parish in Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers State.
The ceremonies for Chizi and Chizoba Wigwe are set for March 5, also at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, where their lives will be celebrated in individual memorials.
A night of tributes is planned for the following day at the same venue, allowing friends, family, and colleagues to share their memories and respects.
A combined service of songs is scheduled for March 7 at the RCCG, Resurrection Parish in Lekki, leading to a Christian wake-keeping event on March 8 at Wigwe University, located in Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers.
THE BURIAL PROGRAMME
Celebrating Herbert Wigwe — ” A Professional Legacy”
Monday, March 4, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 2:00pm-6:00pm
Celebrating Chizi Wigwe
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 10:00am
Celebrating Chizoba Wigwe
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 5:00pm
Night of Tributes
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 5:00pm
Combined Service of Songs
Thursday, March 7, 2024
RCCG, Resurrection Parish,
1 Resurrection Drive, 1st Gate,
Jakande Estate, Km 15 Lekki
Time: 10:00am
Christian Wake-Keeping
Friday, March 8, 2024
Wigwe University, Isiokpo
6:00pm
Combined Funeral Service
Saturday, March 9, 2024
RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo
10:00am
Private Interment Ceremony
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Outing Service
Sunday, March 10, 2024
RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo
10:00am