Edo Police Raid Drug Hideout, Arrest 18 Suspected Addicts

Eighteen suspected drug addicts were paraded by the Edo State Police Command after they were apprehended from a drug hideout.

After a raid on a narcotics hideout in Benin City, the command’s surveillance team apprehended the suspects, made up of six females and twelve males.

Naija News reports that the state command paraded the suspects on Wednesday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adeboye, detailed that the suspected addicts were apprehended following credible intelligence.

He said the police received information that a particular house located on Ogbelaka Street had become a den for criminal elements, illicit drugs, arms and ammunition.

According to him, the suspects utilize the location to plot crimes throughout Benin City before doing them.

He said, “The police stormed the place and arrested 18 persons, including 12 males and six females between the ages of 17 and 39 years. A substance suspected to be Indian hemp was recovered from them.

“The suspects were brought to the command for profiling, interrogation and investigation. The effect of their drug intake is telling on the suspects as some of them are no longer useful to society.

“We are going to hand them over to police medical doctors for treatment and rehabilitation. But those whose condition is above us would be sent to the appropriate place they need to be for treatment.”