Rivers: Stop Trying To Downplay Fubara’s Excellent Performance – PDP Warns Okocha

The Rivers state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Okocha to desist from tarnishing the image of the governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

PDP insisted that Rivers residents were satisfied with the performance of Fubara, adding that the governor was meeting the yearnings of the people.

Speaking via a statement on Tuesday by its publicity secretary, Sydney Tambari Gbara, PDP told Okocha that Fubara has shown his commitment to bringing development and good governance to the people.

Gbara said: “Fubara is a household name in the state due to the commitment he has shown in bringing development, good governance and happiness to the people.

“In less than six months in office, Governor Siminialayi Fubara has embarked on a number of people oriented projects cutting across the length and breath of the State.

“Among the projects ongoing in the state are the multimillion naira Port Harcourt Ring Road, a major project that will cut through six local government areas, thereby easing movement of commerce and improve economic activities in the State. The Elelenwo and Bori Internal roads, the Ogoni- Andoni-Opobo/ Nkoro Unity road, among several others.”

Speaking further, Gbara disclosed that Fubara’s administration is in partnership with a real estate developer and was planning on constructing 20,000 housing units in the state for low-income earners.

“Such a government that is delivering services for the people of Rivers State cannot be referred to as lacking in governance. Chief Okocha is only trying in futility to downplay or whittle down the excellent performance of this

“The governor had pro- actively put measures in place to better the livelihood of Rivers people in the face of the current economic hardship and hunger experienced in the country, of which Rivers State government is not responsible of.

“In order to boost food production in the State, Sir Fubara had paid an inspection visit to the abandoned Songai farm in Tai LGA, the Buguma fish farm in Asalga LGA, the Garri processing factory in Oyigbo LGA, with the view to revamp and put them to use to ensure food sufficiency.

“Governor Fubara also revived the Rivers State Micro Finance Agency, releasing the sum of N4Bn to the agency as loans to Rivers people interested in pursuing micro, small and medium scale businesses in the state,” he added.