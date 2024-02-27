Rivers: Court Dismisses Preliminary Objection By Police Against Gov Fubara’s CoS

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has struck out preliminary objection raised by Counsel to the Nigeria Police, Celestine Dickson, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the fundamental rights suit brought by the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Government House, Edison Ehie, against the police.

In a ruling, the Judge, Justice Sika Aprioku established jurisdiction and stressed that the claim is not incompetent just because the Nigeria Police Force did not join in a case involving the Commissioner of Police.

Naija News reports that the trial Judge dismissed the Police’s application for lack of merit and imposed a fine of N100,000 in favor of Ehie.

Justice Aprioku also granted Ehie’s counsel, Damian Okoro, an injunction prohibiting the police from arresting, detaining, harassing, or inviting Ehie in connection with the suspected explosion at the Rivers State House of Assembly on October 29, 2023.

Dickson, the police attorney, told reporters outside the court that he planned to review the ruling and give his clients the proper guidance.

Dickson said, “That is the wisdom of the court, and we cannot criticize the wisdom of the court.

“The outcome of court decisions must bind parties. If you are not satisfied, I think you should study the judgment and take the next step.”

Legal advisor to Ehie, Ibioku Mac-Barango stated that the ruling is in line with the legal stance.