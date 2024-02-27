One Dead, Many Trapped As Building Collapses In Anambra

One person has been reported dead, with many others trapped as a building under construction caved in near the Ochanja market in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Naija News learnt that the incident, which occurred on Monday at about 8pm, created panic around the area as passers-by and residents were making efforts to rescue the trapped victims from the rubble.

It was gathered that the building, meant to serve as a market on completion, collapsed while some workers were still inside the building.

A source who spoke to PUNCH confirmed that one person had been feared killed, and two others sustained severe degrees of injury while rescue operations are still ongoing.

However, the state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, is yet to comment on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Anambra State has confirmed the arrest of four suspects in connection with the killing of the President-General of the Umuoji community, Silas Onyima.

The police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, revealed on Tuesday that, through a joint effort with the Umuoji vigilante, the police detectives successfully nabbed the suspects.

Recall Naija News reported that last Friday, assailants broke into his residence and killed the deceased, Silas Onyima.

Reports indicate that the criminals attacked him in the bathroom, shooting him as he bathed, following multiple machete slashes.

Ikenga mentioned that the suspects were found in possession of the deceased’s mobile phone and ATM card.

Additionally, during their confession, they identified four other accomplices, who are currently being pursued by the police.