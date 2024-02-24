Gunmen Assassinates Anambra Community Leader

The President-General of Umuoji Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Silas Onyima, was killed by unknown hoodlums.

While the specifics of the incident remain unclear, reports indicate that approximately 15 hoodlums raided the deceased’s residence on Friday evening, fatally shooting him and causing panic within the community.

A source disclosed that the deceased, recently elected as the community’s president general and having overseen one community election, was fatally shot on Friday evening by masked assailants who visited his home.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, affirmed the incident upon inquiry, mentioning that police officers had been sent to the area.

Ikenga said, “The police are aware of the development. We got the information, and we have deployed our men to the area. Our men had gone to the scene when the information got to us; they found the man in a pool of blood.

“The body of the deceased has been recovered and deposited at the morgue with the help of some of the family members. We are also working with some eyewitnesses and community members to help track the perpetrators, and the investigation is ongoing.“