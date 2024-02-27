Nigeria’s Hope Is In Igbos’ Hands – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the hope of Nigeria is with the people of the South East.

Shettima stated this on Monday during the flag-off of the Light Up Nigeria Project in Enugu State.

The vice president noted that the Igbos were notable for their hard work and commended them for being economically enterprising and educationally ambitious.

He said: “Some describe the Igbo as the Nigerian Jews; geographically mobile, economically enterprising and educationally ambitious. You have the hope of the nation, right in our midst. The hope of the nation rests with Ndigbo.”

Speaking further, Shettima said President Bola Tinubu has resolved to return the South East region as the nation’s industrial powerhouse.

The vice president described the project as a “transformation journey” and “renewal of hope” for industrialists and investors in the South East region.

He said: “The long awaited solution to the epileptic power supply is finally here and this project will help to stabilise Nigeria because if there is no power, there can’t be industrialisation.

“The economic fortune of Nigeria remains the critical concern of President Tinubu as we believe that if the power sector works, Nigeria works too, so we must make the project work and make the South-east work.

“This marks the renewal of hope for investors and industrialists. This is not a ribbon-cutting charade. This is a calculated endeavour to re-engineer our economy.

“The project serves as a long-awaited solution to the power supply that has undermined our economy over the past decades.”