Sowore, Adeyanju Join NLC Hardship Protest In Abuja

Renowned activist Deji Adeyanju and the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) at the 2023 general election, Omoyele Sowore, joined the ongoing hardship protest of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Sowore, who convened the popular RevolutionNow protest in 2019, joined the protest in Abuja on Tuesday, according to reports by Sahara Reporters.

The former presidential candidate had reportedly met with the leaders of the NLC on Tuesday morning to discuss modalities of the two-day national demonstration against the growing hardship in the country.

However, on Tuesday morning, the nation’s labor union members assembled in large numbers at the Labour House in Abuja, following which they proceeded to the National Assembly.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) is requesting that the government of President Bola Tinubu put an immediate stop to the suffering that Nigerians are experiencing as a result of the government’s decision to eliminate gasoline subsidies and harmonize the nation’s exchange rate.

In addition, they are opposing the government’s purported inability to carry out the agreements that both sides made on October 2, 2023, when the fuel subsidy was removed.

The decision followed the conclusion of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government to implement measures against the widespread hardship.