How I Went From Being Millionaire In Dollars To ‘Zeronaire’ In Naira – Former Boxer, Bash Ali

Former World Boxing Federation Cruiserweight Champion, Bashiru Lawrence Ali, popularly known as Bash Ali, has reflected on his life as he celebrates his 68th birthday.

Naija News reports that the boxing legend, in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, recounted his losses for standing against corruption.

Bash Ali noted that he never gave up on his dream to fight in Nigeria despite a juicy offer to fight outside the country, adding that he would fight until he is 70 years.

The former boxer added that his ultimate goal is to become the president of Nigeria.

He wrote: “TODAY, Tuesday, February 27 is my birthday.

“For 17 years I struggled in VAIN to host in my country, Nigeria my Guinness World Record Boxing Championship Fight because I was BOLD to say NO to CORRUPTION in Sport in particular and in Nigeria in general.

“In 17 years, I went from being a MILLIONAIRE in DOLLARS to a ZERONAIRE in NAIRA.

“In 17 years I was BEATEN and INJURED that I had to be admitted twice and treated at the National Hospital in Abuja.

“In 17 years I was DETAINED 8 times at various POLICE STATIONS in Abuja. In 17 years I was once detained at KUJE PRISON for 43 days.

“I went through hell in my country not because I am a CRIMINAL but because I say NO to CORRUPTION. Despite JUICY offers to fight OUTSIDE of Nigeria I NEVER GAVE UP ON MY DREAM to fight in Nigeria and I NEVER GAVE UP on Nigeria.

“Today, our dream is finally becoming a reality and because I am an EXTRAORDINARY HUMAN BEING, I am going to FIGHT until I am 70 years, retire YOUNG and HEALTHY with a LOT OF MONEY and then go on to be the PRESIDENT of Nigeria. This is my ULTIMATE goal so mark my words.

“Thank u very much for always being by my side. I appreciate you, always. Happy birthday The Great Bash Ali.”