Fubara Gives Odili’s Wife, Former Super Eagles Striker, Jonathan, Others Fresh Appointments

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has approved the appointment of a retired justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and wife of former Governor Dr. Peter Odili, Hon. Justice Mary Odili, as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Rivers State University (RSU).

Naija News reports that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He stated that Fubara also approved the appointment of a former Super Eagles striker and former Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Adokiye Amasiemaka, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE).

According to the SSG, Fubara approved the appointment of 10 other persons as members of the RSU Governing Council.

The appointees include Barrister Mela Oforibika, Chukwuma Chinwo, Adata Bio-Briggs, Dr. Jonathan Nimi Hart, and Ngo Martins-Yellowe.

Others are Dr. Robinson N. Ewoh, Dr. Nancy Nwankwo, Dr. Igoni William-Park, and Mr. Ogbugbu Samuel Barisua.

Also, the governor appointed six persons as members of the IAUE governing council.

They include Dr. Iboh Okidim, Professor Jason Osai, Professor Ijeoma F.V. Akpu, Dr. Akabue Godson Ugochukwu, Mrs. Mmeme Gogo-Adiari, and Hon. Dominic Sata.

Danagogo pointed out that the appointments were with immediate effect.