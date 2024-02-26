‘Why IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Wears Only One Cloth To Court’

The reason behind the decision of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu wearing only one cloth to court since the beginning of his trial after he was repatriated from Kenya by the federal government of Nigeria has been revealed.

Naija News reports Kanu has been seen in court in a white Fendi attire since his trial began in 2021.

Shedding more light on the development, TVC correspondent Celestina Iria, in a chat with her colleague, Nifemi Oguntoye, explained that the IPOB leader has been wearing the same clothes because the court didn’t allow him to wear his preferred outfit.

Iria explained that Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow Kanu to change his clothes, but the IPOB leader insisted on wearing his traditional Igbo attire, which was not acceptable to the Judge as she held that his attire must not have any ethnic colouration – it has to be plain clothes, plain colours.

She added that Kanu’s preference and insistence on wearing the Igbo traditional outfit, which did not meet the court’s approval, is the reason for his continued appearance in the white Fendi cloth.

See the video.

Meanwhile, at Kanu’s resumed trial for alleged terrorism and a treasonable felony on Monday, 26th February, the court announced March 19, 2024, as the date to deliver rulings on the bail application and preliminary objection to the trial filed by the IPOB leader’s lawyer in the charges preferred against his client by the federal government.