Ortom Speaks On Dumping PDP To Join APC

Former Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has reiterated his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), refuting claims that he intends to switch allegiance from PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Ortom made this clarification during PDP’s expanded caucus meeting in Makurdi on Monday, stating that there are no issues between him and his predecessor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, as well as the Minority Leader of the Senate, Abba Moro.

Ortom assured party members that he is a loyal member of the PDP and will continue to provide his support as the party’s leader in the state.

He said, “Even this one that they are calling me the leader of the party with lots of responsibilities, they want to take it away from me. I will not leave it for anybody. APC has not invited me to join them. I am committed to the PDP.”

Ortom emphasized the importance of unity within the party to move past the results of the recent elections.

He stated that assigning blame for the party’s loss is unnecessary, as the elections are now in the past. The former Benue State governor stressed that the PDP must set aside differences and focus on moving forward together.

“PDP is the only party that is strong and receptive to the yearnings of the people. With our new commitment, we will make the party more vibrant for tommorow. And we shall succeed in future elections.

“I want to also clarify that I do not have any friction with Sen. Abba Moro and Gabriel Suswam. And the rumours that I am decamping to APC are not true. We must respect the party at all times. Let us strategize to return to power. Now is the time to plan ahead. We must plan ahead of them as they did to us in 2023,” Ortom said.

On his part, the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, lampooned the APC for running into crisis and mismanaging its victory in less than one year in office.

He said: “They do not know how to manage power. So, we should remain steadfast as the good old days are coming back. Let’s take the party back to the people. Let the people own the party, and let there be transparency.

“As for those waiting for me, Suswam and Ortom to quarrel, we are not quarrelling now or in the future. We may have fallen, but we will rise again. Let the leaders remain united.”

Furthermore, the former lawmaker who represented Benue North East Senatorial District, Gabriel Suswam, offered advice to the party to move past its defeat in the 2023 election, learn from it, and move forward.

He also denied rumours of a rift among leaders of the party, saying, “Ortom, Moro and I live in Abuja and constantly meet. People want to cause friction to divide the party and if that happens, it means it is the end of the party. Between us, we have agreed to work together so, those spreading rumors should desist from it.”

In his remark earlier, the State Chairman of PDP, Sir John Ngbede, cautioned those peddling rumours to cause disaffection to desist, assuring that the party was united and strong.