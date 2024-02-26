Oba Elegushi Speaks On Fathering Mohbad’s Son, Petitions Interpol To Arrest Bukky Jesse, Others

The Oba of Ikate Kingdom in Lagos State, Saheed Ademola Elegushi, has debunked claims of fathering Liam, the son of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

Naija News reports that the International Police Division of the Nigerian Police has received a petition to move against online bullies, who continue using social media to spread false and malicious stories about Oba Elegushi.

In a petition signed by the traditional ruler’s lawyers, M. A. Banire & Associates, a copy which was sighted online, the famous Lagos Monarch wants the police to move against one Abosede Comfort Ilesanmi, a Nigerian based in Germany, and Bukky Jesse, who is resident in the United Kingdom, both of whom are using their tik tok accounts to embarrass the traditional ruler.

In a series of social media posts last year, the duo claimed Oba Elegushi is the biological father of Mohbad’s son.

A part of the petition reads: “The said Mrs. Abosede Comfort Ilesanmi persistently asserts a false claim in her posts on various social media platforms that our Client fathered a child with one Mrs.Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of the late llerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as ‘Mohbad’. These claims are baseless, unwarranted and unsubstantiated by any evidence.

“It is pertinent to also state that despite our client’s various denials of this phantom allegation of paternity, Mrs.Abosede Comfort Itesanmi continues to mischievously assert these claims solely to besmirch our client’s good name and cause him great annoyance, inconvenience and intimidation from different quarters as a result of the false allegation of Mrs Abosede Comfort Ilesanmi.”