Niger Border Remains Closed Despite ECOWAS Sanctions Being Lifted

The border of the Niger Republic with Benin has remained closed for two days after the West African bloc lifted coup-linked sanctions on the landlocked nation, including border closures.

Naija News recalls that Niger’s president, Mohamed Bazoum, was ousted in a military coup last July, prompting ECOWAS to suspend trade and impose tough sanctions.

However, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Saturday said it was lifting sanctions imposed after last year’s military coup, including a no-fly zone, border closures, and asset freezes.

Speaking in the Niger border town of Gaya, local journalist, Fhadel Alou, told AFP, on Monday that no change has been effected, stressing that the Nigerien border has remained closed.

He said, “There has still been no change on the Niger side: so far, the border hasn’t been opened, so we’re still waiting.

“The border has reopened on the Benin side.”

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has said the decision to lift sanctions on Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso was based on the need to maintain regional unity and security.

It also said the sanctions were lifted due to the period of Lent and the approaching month of Ramadan and the impact on citizens, adding that pleas were also received from prominent leaders including retired General Yakubu Gowon.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, said this at the end of the extraordinary session of the Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS on Saturday in Abuja.

Touray said the decision was taken to promote trade and benefits derived from several regional projects and programmes including the Regional Food Security Reserve.

He, however, said ECOWAS will continue to maintain negotiation and dialogue with the three nations.