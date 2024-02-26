‘Labour Party Won All Their Elections’ – Ex-Chief Whip Alleges Wike Rigged 2023 Polls In Rivers

The results of the 2023 general election in Rivers, according to a former chief whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Evans Bipi, were rigged under the watch of former Rivers governor Nyesom Wike.

Speaking at a support rally held for the state governor Siminalayi Fubara, by women’s organizations from all 23 local government areas, Bipi particularly claimed that the Labour Party “won all their elections.” in the state.

Naija News reports that the former chief whip was responding to a recent outburst by Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in a widely circulated video.

Recall that Wike recently asserted that no one would challenge him and his allies in the upcoming general election. Wike and Governor Fubara, his immediate successor, have been at odds shortly after the commencement of Fubara’s tenure as the governor of the state.

The out-gone governor was reportedly promising his followers that Fubara would lose the next governorship and be forced out of the state’s government house.

In response, Bipi, who was Fubara’s rally representative, stated that given the degree of female mobilization, Fubara would be a clear winner in any election.

In addition, he said that Wike and his supporters failed to secure any seats in the 2023 elections.

He said, “It is written in Exodus 14:13 that the Egyptians you see today, you shall see them no more. Last weekend, they went to a thanksgiving party and bragged that they wished tomorrow was 2027.

“With you, can they win 2027? They are bragging about 2027 as if they won in 2023. The Labour Party won all their elections. We know how we did it. Chijioke told us that he was one of those who assisted them.

“We also wish that tomorrow is 2027 so that they can see our performance.”