CSO Begins Protest In Edo Over Economic Hardship

A mass protest is ongoing on the streets of Benin City, the capital city of Edo State, organized by Civil Society Organizations (CSO), over the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

Naija News understands that the members of these CSOs stormed the streets displaying various placards, including ones that read “Put an End to Economic Hardship” and “Federal Government, Address the Hunger Crisis in Nigeria Immediately.”

The latest demonstration in Edo follows a similar protest by residents of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, who also voiced their concerns regarding the economic challenges they are facing.

Earlier, a human rights group known as the “Take It Back Movement” also organized a protest in Lagos State to denounce the exorbitant food prices and the overall high cost of living in the nation.

It is worth noting that this protest in Lagos occurred despite the warning issued by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reiterated its commitment to organizing a protest starting tomorrow (Tuesday).

The NLC made the announcement on February 16, stating that the protest would take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The reason behind this protest is the alleged failure of the government to fulfil the agreements made on October 2, 2023, after the removal of the fuel subsidy.

This decision comes after a 14-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government to address the prevailing hardships.