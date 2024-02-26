FG Sends Important Message To NLC Hours Before Planned Nationwide Protest

An appeal has gone out from the federal government to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for the union to shelve its planned nationwide protest.

The appeal is coming just a few hours before the NLC planned protest against the rising cost of living and general economic hardship in the country, which is scheduled for Tuesday, 27th February, and Wednesday, 28th February.

The Minister of Information, Muhammad Idris, who spoke after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, said the government has complied with 80% of agreements reached with the union in October 2023.

He added that Nigeria is going through a lot of challenges at the moment, and the timing of the labour protest is not right.

While thanking the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the 65 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) who have withdrawn from the planned protest, the federal government appealed to the NLC to also have a rethink and cancel the planned protest.

“All the 15 points that were agreed upon with Labour in October last year have almost been fulfilled, over 80% compliance by the Federal Government.

“Nigeria is going through challenges at the moment. We don’t think that it is the right time for Labour to embark on any kind of protest whatsoever.

“So, we are calling on the Nigeria Labour Congress to see reason and also we are also thanking other affiliates of the Organised Labour like the TUC (Trade Union Congress) and about 65 other organisation who are seeing things the way the Federal Government is seeing it by saying they are not going to join the Nigeria Labour Congress protest,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the NLC had earlier disclosed its resolve to go ahead with the planned protest.

The labour union also threatened to shut down services all over the country if labour members are attacked during its planned two-day protest beginning Tuesday.