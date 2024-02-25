You Are Glorifying Yourself For Massacring Igbos While Terrorists Occupy Your State – IPOB Knocks Gowon

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retired) of carrying out a genocide.

The group claimed that the former nation’s leader was responsible for leading the second bloodiest genocide after the Israeli Holocaust against the Igbos.

Speaking via its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB insisted that the current generation of Igbos would actualize Biafra independence.

Powerful stated this on Sunday while reacting to Gowon’s latest comment on the Biafra civil war.

Naija News understands that after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, the former Military Head of State had disclosed how he was accused of being unable to prosecute the Biafra civil war because he was too slow.

Reacting, Powerful berated Gowon for glorifying himself after massacring thousand of Igbos.

A statement by Powerful reads partly: “The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the horrible but true confession of starting the genocidal war against Biafra by the former Military Head of State of Nigeria, Major General Yakubu Gowon.

“The genocidist Yakubu Gowon led the second bloodiest genocide after the Israeli Holocaust against Biafrans between 1967 and 1970.

“Recently, during a solidarity visit to President Tinubu, the genocidist, Yakubu Gowon, openly confessed to starting the genocidal war that they call a civil war against Ndigbo without shame.

“He equally confirmed that he was criticized for starting that war, yet he went ahead to commit the deadly genocide against the Biafra Nation.

“As other genocides in Nigeria, Gowon is gallivanting and glorifying himself for massacring millions of Biafran men, women, and children. His home state is under the occupation of terrorists and bandits today, but that is not his concern. The genocide he masterminded against Biafrans has visited his people. Fulani bandits and terrorists have taken over and renamed some of the villages in the Tiv nation while Gowon is watching helplessly like the slave that he is. God has preserved Gowon to witness the same genocide he perpetrated against Biafrans.

“We commend our eternal leader, Chief Dim, Odumegwu Ojukwu whether dead or alive, and other Biafra heroes and heroines for resisting the bloody genocide against Biafrans led by the genocidist, Gowon. By the special grace of Eze Chukwu Okike Abiama, this generation of Biafrans will finish the struggle and restore Biafra Independence. There is nothing people like war criminal Gen. Yakubu Gowon and company can do about it.”