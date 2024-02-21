Yakubu Gowon Meets Tinubu In Aso Villa [Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday received former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

Naija News reports that the former military ruler met Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in audience, General Yakubu Gowon, former Head of State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja pic.twitter.com/ccojlSJvLT — Office of the SA on Social Media to PBAT🇳🇬 (@Dolusegun16) February 21, 2024

Naija News reports that the this is the first meeting between the duo since President Tinubu assumed office as president in May last year.

While details of the meeting remains unknown, it was gathered that Gowon would discuss with President Tinubu ways to tackle the economic and security challenges facing the country.

Recall that Gowon led Nigeria through the difficult era of the Nigerian Civil and a part of the post-Civil War time.

He has also featured in efforts at stabilizing the nation over the years, organising stakeholders in peace efforts over the years.