VIDEO: Gowon And Wife, Victoria Celebrate 55th Wedding Anniversary

Former Military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon and his wife, Victoria, marked their 55th wedding anniversary with a thanksgiving ceremony at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church in Maitama, Abuja, during the weekend.

Naija News understands that the couple tied the knot on April 19, 1969, at the Anglican Cathedral Church of Christ in Marina, Lagos, while Gowon was serving as Nigeria’s Military Head of State.

Their wedding, which occurred during the Civil War, sparked controversy due to its timing. Recall that Gowon served as Nigeria’s Military Head of State from August 1, 1966, to July 29, 1975.

It is worth noting that Gowon will turn 90 in October, while Victoria is 77 years old.

The celebrants were joined by their loved ones and supporters as they gathered to commemorate the event. According to The Nation, the couple participated in the Holy Communion at the altar during the service, which coincided with the third Sunday after Easter according to the Anglican Church’s liturgical calendar.

Within the service, Mrs. Gowon took on the responsibility of reading the Old Testament lesson from 1 Kings 17:17-24.

The parish vicar, Venerable Tiwatope Elias-Fatile, congratulated the couple on their significant anniversary and commended them for their devoted service to the nation and the church.

Elias-Fatile also praised the couple for their exemplary role within the Christian community, and invoked blessings upon them, wishing them physical and spiritual strength in all aspects of their lives.

“I pray that the good Lord gives you physical and spiritual strength in every aspect of your lives.

“In your position, you have become an adviser, mentor, and counsellor to many families, and I pray that the Holy Spirit will continue to inspire and use you to continue your good work for our country and many homes,” The cleric prayed.

See below a flashback video Of Yakubu Gowon’s Wedding with Victoria in 1969: