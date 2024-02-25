Qatar Backtracks, To Host Investment Forum During Tinubu’s Visit

The Qatar Government has agreed to host the business and investment forum proposed by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The new development was disclosed in a memo dated February 23, 2024, from the Qatar embassy, addressed to Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Naija News reports that a leaked memo showed that Qatar declined the proposed investment forum, citing the unavailability of the country’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mohammed Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

In the memo, the embassy of Qatar in Abuja said there was no agreement between the Arabian country and Nigeria regarding the investment forum during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the Arab nation on March 2, 2024.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the presidency have said the President’s trip to Qatar is still on.

In a statement on Saturday, presidential media aide, Bayo Onanuga, said the state visit will proceed as planned at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

According to the memo, the Qatar Chamber of Commerce will host the investment forum on 3rd March 2024, as proposed by the Nigerian government.

Qatar embassy said: “Regarding the upcoming State visit of H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Qatar from 2nd-3rd March 2024 and with reference to our Note: Ref: QEA/FA/057/24 dated 22/02/2024 regarding holding of a Business and Investment Forum (BIF) on the margins of Mr. President’s visit to Qatar on 2nd March 2024.

“The Embassy has the honour to convey that the Qatar Chamber of Commerce will host the above mentioned event on 3rd march 2024, as proposed by the Nigerian side.”