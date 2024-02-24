Qatar ‘Rejects’ Tinubu’s State Visit Offer

Qatar government has reportedly rejected the offer of President Bola Tinubu to visit the Arabian country.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that a memo trending online revealed that the Arabian country said it not ready to hold a proposed business parley with Nigeria.

According to Daily Trust, the memo said Qatar will not be able to hold a Business and Investment Forum proposed by the Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The memo read: “The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Abuja presents its compliments to the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Regarding the upcoming State visit of H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Qatar from 2nd – 3rd March 2024 and with reference to your Note which proposed holding of a Business and Investment Forum (BIF)… The Embassy has the honour to inform that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Qatar apologizes that it will not be able to hold a Business and Investment Forum as proposed by Nigerian side due to the following reasons:

“Unfortunately, there is no any agreement signed between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Investment Promotion and Protection…His Excellency the Minister of Commerce and Industry will be carrying out official missions outside the country during the upcoming visit period…The State of Qatar will be hosting a Web Summit during the suggested period and the State’s authorities will be preoccupied with this event.

“The Embassy of the State of Qatar avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria the assurances of its highest consideration.”