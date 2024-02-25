Edo Election: ‘They Are Threatening To Impeach Me’ – Shaibu Cries Out

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has alleged there are new plans to oust him from his position.

He mentioned that this plan gained momentum following his selection as the factional candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Naija News reports that Shaibu made these remarks during a press briefing in Abuja over the weekend.

Recall that the returning officer for the PDP gubernatorial primary, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, had declared Asue Ighodalo as the winner of the delegates’ election with 577 votes.

Conversely, in the simultaneous primaries held at the Deputy Governor’s residence in Benin, the returning officer, Bartholomew Moses, announced Shaibu as the winner, citing a lead of “over 300 votes.”

Speaking, however, in Abuja on Saturday, Shaibu said: “Even as we speak, my team has been calling me that, ‘Look at what these people are doing. They are saying they are going to impeach you; that you have gotten too far.’ They are threatening to impeach me.

“And I said, well, if fighting for my rights and all of us collectively fighting for my rights as in the constitution, triggers impeachment, so be it, because fighting for my rights and saying I must contest the election is my constitutional rights and cannot be taken by anybody.

“So if the constitutional right is why they will now trigger impeachment, the courts are there; they will interpret it.”