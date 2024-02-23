Why I Ended My Marriage With My Wife – Rapper Ikechukwu Explains

Veteran Nigerian rapper cum Nollywood actor, Ikechukwu Onunaku, has confirmed that his marriage has crashed.

Naija News recalls the rapper tied the knot with his fiancée, Ella, in May 2021.

However, in a recent interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, Ikechukwu cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end of his marriage.

According to the former Mohits records rapper, he tried to save their marriage but could no longer tolerate his wife’s excesses.

He said, “My wife and I are no longer together. We separated due to irreconcilable differences. It wasn’t over infidelity. There were too much gaslighting, too much looking for faults, and too much listening to outsiders.

“I tried to save our marriage but I got to a point where I couldn’t tolerate my ex-wife’s excesses anymore and I showed her my other side and we couldn’t bear it.”

Meanwhile, Ikechukwu, has claimed that the founder of the now-defunct Mohits Records, D’banj, used to give him N50,000 from shows he got booked for N1 million.

He said he later increased it to N150,000 after he confronted him.

Ikechukwu claimed that D’banj had to consult his mother before increasing the amount.

He disclosed that the co-founder’s mother influenced decisions at the record label for a long time.