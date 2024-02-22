Dbanj Gave Me N50,000 For A N1 Million Show – Rapper Ikechukwu

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu Onunaku, popularly known as Ikechukwu, has claimed that the founder of the now-defunct Mohits Records, D’banj used to give him N50,000 from shows he got booked for N1 million.

He said he later increased it to N150,000 after he confronted him.

Ikechukwu claimed that D’banj had to consult his mother before increasing the amount.

He disclosed that the co-founder’s mother influenced decisions at the record label for a long time.

He stated thus during a recent interview with Daddy Freeze, “Banga [D’banj] is going to hate this when I say this. But the truth is the truth. When we used to go for shows, they [promoters] go pay Banga money, Banga go do like say he dey do me a favour. He would give me N50,000 from shows I got booked for N1 million and above.

“He eventually increased it after we fought. He said he spoke with his mum and they increased it to N150,000. His mum was part of the record label spiritually. You can ask Don Jazzy [the co-founder]: For a long time, they don’t make decisions without D’banj’s mum’s approval.”

Naija News reports that Mohits disbanded in 2012, with the co-founder, Don Jazzy, who confirmed the breakup, citing differences in interests as the reason.