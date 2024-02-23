Tinubu’s Govt Unveils N115,000 Per Night Hotel At Abuja Airport

The Federal Government has unveiled the first-ever hotel at the main building of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, unveiled the hotel, called Sami Court, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Keyamo said the management of the hotel had been a major stakeholder in Nigeria’s aviation sector for a long, and the initiative was one of the contributions to the sector to improve passengers’ comfort while in transit.

He also said: “This is not just a one-off event, it is part of the new management drive and policy direction to collaborate with the private sector to improve passengers’ comfort.

“The CEOs and other managers of the aviation sector are working hard behind the scenes to attract the private sector into investments in the airport and aviation sector. This is just one of the results. In the next few months to come, we will unveil more packages for you.

“This is part of the vigour that this new management team is bringing into the sector.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, said the hotel is made of 22 rooms with fitted amenities that will ensure the comfort of passengers.

She said this was the beginning of a remarkable partnership between the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Sami Court, adding that FAAN looked forward to more relationships in the future.