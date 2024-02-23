Police Kill Bandit While Picking Up N3 Million Ransom In Niger

A suspected bandit was killed in Borgu local government area of Niger state while trying to collect a N3 million ransom, according to the Niger State Police command.

Naija News reports that the Niger state police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement released on Thursday, detailed that the event happened after some bandits threatened to kidnap a businessman in the Bako-Mission area.

According to Abiodun, the businessman was ordered by the bandits to deposit N3 million at a certain spot in Tunga-Umoru village.

He claimed that in response, police officers and vigilantes under the direction of the DPO of the New-Bussa Division mobilized to the scene. They successfully rescued a 22-year-old female victim who had been kidnapped earlier after engaging the robbers in a gunfight.

One of the robbers was neutralized during the firefight, and an empty magazine from his AK-47 weapon was recovered.

The statement read, “On 21/02/2024 at about 1030hrs, information was received that four suspected kidnappers threatened a businessman of Bako-Mission village, Pissa District of Borgu LGA to drop a sum of three million naira within three days at a particular location around Tunga-Umoru village, via Pissa District or be kidnapped.

“Immediately after this information was received, the police tactical team, including vigilante members led by the DPO New-Bussa Div swung into action, mobilised to the purported location, adopted an appropriate operational strategy and engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle, while one female victim of about 22 years earlier kidnapped was rescued unhurt.

“Fortunately, the team combed the bush and one of the bandits was neutralised during the gun battle and his AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine were recovered”

He further detailed that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other bandits who escaped with gunshot wounds.