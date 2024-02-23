Photos: Rotimi Akeredolu Buried In Owo

Former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, was on Friday, 23rd February 2023, buried in his hometown, Owo, Ondo State.

Naija News reports Akeredolu was buried after an interment service at the St. Andrews Anglican Diocese Church, Imola Owo.

The funeral service was attended by several dignitaries, including the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, Senators, Southwest governors, and several others.

Recall Akeredolu died of Prostate cancer at age 67 in a German hospital on December 27, 2023.

See photos from the burial.

‘Akeredolu A Fearless Soldier’ – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday paid his last respects to the former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, describing him as a fearless soldier.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu expressed his admiration for Akeredolu’s unwavering dedication to his people, referring to him as a courageous warrior.

The President’s messages were echoed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who commended Akeredolu’s indomitable legacy of serving the nation.

The President highlighted Akeredolu’s remarkable journey, starting from his distinguished legal career to his influential role as Governor of Ondo State. He lauded his exceptional intellect and the profound impact of his leadership, emphasizing that he never wavered in speaking his truth.

Furthermore, Tinubu emphasized Akeredolu’s unwavering commitment to serving through democratic means, recognizing that the most effective way to serve humanity is by willingly presenting ourselves to be chosen by the people.

The President praised Akeredolu’s unwavering strength of character and conviction, acknowledging the sacrifices he has made to serve his community.