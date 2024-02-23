‘Akeredolu A Fearless Soldier’ – Tinubu Pays Last Respects To Late Ondo Governor

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday paid his last respects to the former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, describing him as a fearless soldier.

Naija News reports that the funeral service for the late governor is currently ongoing in Owo, Ondo State.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu expressed his admiration for Akeredolu’s unwavering dedication to his people, referring to him as a courageous warrior.

The President’s messages were echoed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who commended Akeredolu’s indomitable legacy of serving the nation.

In an eulogy, Tinubu said, “We are gathered here today to bid farewell to a remarkable soul, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, CON.”

The Nigerian leader began reflecting on life and the enduring impact of our choices. He said: “He lauded Akeredolu’s courage, dedication, and his unwavering stance as “a fearless soldier for his people.”

“As we gather here today, we are confronted with one inexorable truth: seasons come and seasons go, much like the ebb and flow of our lives, and each of us shall go with the tides one after the other.

“We are also reminded that in this transient journey through life, we are but whispers in the wind.

“The parts of us that endure after we get to the end of our journey are the choices we make, and this moment is the ultimate confirmation of the noble paths trodden by our dear brother.”

The President highlighted Akeredolu’s remarkable journey, starting from his distinguished legal career to his influential role as Governor of Ondo State. He lauded his exceptional intellect and the profound impact of his leadership, emphasizing that he never wavered in speaking his truth.

Furthermore, Tinubu emphasized Akeredolu’s unwavering commitment to serving through democratic means, recognizing that the most effective way to serve humanity is by willingly presenting ourselves to be chosen by the people.

The President praised Akeredolu’s unwavering strength of character and conviction, acknowledging the sacrifices he has made to serve his community.

“Today is a day of remembrance, a day to pay our respects, a day to reflect on the fact that our friend and brother served humanity to the best of his abilities,” he said.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of treasuring Akeredolu’s memory and the enduring legacy he has left behind. He acknowledged that the cherished memories will provide solace during these challenging times.

The President fervently prayed for God’s boundless mercy to grant peace to Rotimi Akeredolu’s soul and offer comfort to his dear ones.