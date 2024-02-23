PHOTO NEWS: Funeral Service Of Ex-Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu Begins In Owo

The funeral service for the former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has commenced at St. Andrews Church, Imola Street, Owo, Ondo State.

Recall that Akeredolu died on 27 December 2023 at the age of 67 after battling a protracted illness.

The late governor’s burial commenced on Monday, February 19th, 2024, and has been ongoing throughout the week.

Today, Friday marks the culmination of the ceremonies, with the main funeral service currently happening at St Andrews Church in Owo, Naija News reports.

See more photos from Akeredolu’s funeral service below:

Earlier, the incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, praised his predecessor in office, Rotimi Akeredolu, for his daring and impactful contributions to governance and the general well-being of the people.

Speaking on Wednesday during the special court session held in honour of the late governor at the state High Court headquarters, Akure, the state capital, Aiyedatiwa said Akeredolu would be remembered for his bold judicial reforms.

The Ondo State Governor also eulogized Akeredolu for his roles and commitment to fighting criminalities and injustice while in office, which resulted in the creation of the state security network agency, also known as Amotekun.

He said, “We remember with pride today his (Akeredolu) sense of urgency and intervention and unusual dedication to the cause of access to justice.

“His support for the Multidoor Court System, improved delivery of the Alternate Dispute Resolution system and welfare for judges and judicial officers, are well documented.

“Shall we forget his drive for necessary and expeditious law-making? For records, he sponsored the Executive Bill for a law to establish the Ondo State Security Agency and Amotekun Corps, to assist in maintaining law and order in the state. His government also sponsored a bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Ondo State Security Trust Fund,”Aiyedatiwa added listing the achievements of the late governor.