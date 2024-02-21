What Late Akeredolu Would Be Remembered For – Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has praised his predecessor in office, Rotimi Akeredolu for his daring and impactful contributions to governance and the general well-being of the people.

Speaking on Wednesday during the special court session held in honour of the late governor at the state High Court headquarters, Akure, the state capital, Aiyedatiwa said Akeredolu would be remembered for his bold judicial reforms.

The Ondo State Governor also eulogized Akeredolu for his roles and commitment to fighting criminalities and injustice while in office, which resulted in the creation of the state security network agency, also known as Amotekun.

He said, “We remember with pride today his (Akeredolu) sense of urgency and intervention and unusual dedication to the cause of access to justice.

“His support for the Multidoor Court System, improved delivery of the Alternate Dispute Resolution system and welfare for judges and judicial officers, are well documented.

“Shall we forget his drive for necessary and expeditious law-making? For records, he sponsored the Executive Bill for a law to establish the Ondo State Security Agency and Amotekun Corps, to assist in maintaining law and order in the state. His government also sponsored a bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Ondo State Security Trust Fund.

“Others include but are not limited to a bill for a law to provide for the establishment of an independent office of the Auditor-General which provides for the audit of public Accounts. There was also the bill for a law to establish the Ondo State Agency against violence against women.

“Others include but are not limited to a bill for a law to establish the State Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Commission as well as a bill for a law to regulate rearing and grazing of livestock and to provide for the establishment of ranches.”

Naija News reports Aiyedatiwa who served as the Deputy to Akeredolu, emerged as the Ondo State Governor shortly after his boss died in December 2023.